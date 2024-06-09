Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Announces Appointments to Marine Affairs Advisory Committee

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS TO MARINE AFFAIRS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 7, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has appointed new members to the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Marine Affairs.

The announcement of Governor Green’s appointments coincide with of Ocean Week 2024, a week of global events that recognize ongoing efforts to steward ocean resources and celebrate innovative solutions centered around the protection of the Earth’s oceans.

The formation of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Marine Affairs was initially announced on Earth Day, April 22, 2024, with Governor Green designating David Karl, Ph.D., to serve as chair.

“With Professor Karl’s leadership, I am confident that these distinguished individuals bring invaluable expertise and commitment to the preservation of Hawaiʻi’s marine resources,” said Governor Green. “Their contributions will be crucial in guiding the state toward a sustainable and thriving marine ecosystem.”

The Governor expressed confidence in the expertise and dedication of the newly appointed members and emphasized the importance of their contributions to the preservation and sustainable management of Hawaiʻi’s marine resources.

The committee will consist of the following distinguished individuals from across the spheres of government, business, education, and community-based organizations:

Greg Asner , director, Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science, Arizona State University

, director, Center for Global Discovery and Conservation Science, Arizona State University Gregory Barbour , executive director, Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority

, executive director, Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority Michael Bruno , provost, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa

, provost, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Suzanne Case , director, Office of Land and Ocean Conservation Futures, University of Hawai‘i

, director, Office of Land and Ocean Conservation Futures, University of Hawai‘i Dawn Chang , chairperson, Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources

, chairperson, Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Makena Coffman , director, Institute for Sustainability and Resilience, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa

, director, Institute for Sustainability and Resilience, University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Kisan Jo , executive vice president, Retail and Wealth Markets, Central Pacific Bank

, executive vice president, Retail and Wealth Markets, Central Pacific Bank DreanaLee Kalili , deputy director, Harbors Division, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation

, deputy director, Harbors Division, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Charles Littnan , director, Pacific Island Fisheries Science Center, NOAA

, director, Pacific Island Fisheries Science Center, NOAA Ku‘uhaku Park , senior vice president, Government and Community Relations, Matson Navigation Inc.

, senior vice president, Government and Community Relations, Matson Navigation Inc. Greg Rocheleau , chief executive officer, Makai Ocean Engineering

, chief executive officer, Makai Ocean Engineering Patrick Sullivan , president and CEO, Oceanit

, president and CEO, Oceanit Vassilis Syrmos , vice president, Research and Innovation, University of Hawai‘i System

, vice president, Research and Innovation, University of Hawai‘i System Jennifer Walsh , senior vice president and provost, Hawai‘i Pacific University

, senior vice president and provost, Hawai‘i Pacific University Andy Winer, executive vice president, Strategies 360

Members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation are expected to collaborate with the Advisory Committee in an ex officio capacity.

Dr. Karl, a distinguished Professor of Oceanography at the University of Hawai‘i and Director of Daniel K. Inouye Center for Microbial Oceanography: Research and Education (C-MORE), has been working since April to recruit members of the committee. “We’ve recruited many of Hawai‘i’s top leaders from the field of marine conservation and sustainability,’ explained Dr. Karl. “Today’s announcement marks the start of the next stage in our work.”

As Chair of the Advisory Committee on Marine Affairs, Karl will convene members to plan and execute on the principles of the blue economy, collaborating among stakeholders to develop tangible recommendations for sustainable ocean-related policies and initiatives.

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0121

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]