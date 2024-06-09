Submit Release
News Release – DOH Approves Reopening of Dragon Tea

DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF DRAGON TEA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 6, 2024                                                                                 24-076 

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Dragon Tea a green placard and approved its reopening on June 6, 2024.

Dragon Tea, located at 1339 N. School St. Unit 104, received a red placard on June 3, 2024, and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection on June 6, 2024 revealed that all violations were resolved.

The food establishment was advised to monitor and maintain its wastewater disposal.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

# # #

 

