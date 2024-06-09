News Release – DOH Approves Reopening of Dragon Tea

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF DRAGON TEA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 6, 2024 24-076

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Dragon Tea a green placard and approved its reopening on June 6, 2024.

Dragon Tea, located at 1339 N. School St. Unit 104, received a red placard on June 3, 2024, and was immediately closed. A follow-up inspection on June 6, 2024 revealed that all violations were resolved.

The food establishment was advised to monitor and maintain its wastewater disposal.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/

# # #

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

808-586-4407

[email protected]