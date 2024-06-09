Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE – NO EMERGENCY: FALSE ALARM FROM RUNAWAY SIREN ON OʻAHU

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI 

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

 

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

 

NO EMERGENCY:  FALSE ALARM FROM RUNAWAY SIREN ON OʻAHU

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 8, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) would like to reassure the public that there was no emergency early this morning, June 8, 2024, despite the activation of a siren on Oʻahu.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., the State Warning Point (SWP) received numerous calls from concerned residents reporting a runaway siren. The Oʻahu Warning Point also received multiple calls verifying the same issue. Upon investigation, it was determined that the siren activation was a false alarm.

In response, the SWP promptly issued a Cancel Tone for Oʻahu to halt the siren. Additionally, Pearl Harbor Military Police Dispatch and the Pacific Command Fleet 24/7 Watch were notified and confirmed the receipt of the Cancel Tone. The incident lasted for approximately 10 minutes.

“We understand the concern this type of incident can cause, and we are working diligently to investigate the cause of the false alarm to prevent future occurences. HI-EMA Logistics will conduct a follow-up review on Monday, June 10, 2024, to ensure all systems are functioning properly,” said Kīele Amundson HI-EMA’s Communications Director. “HI-EMA appreciates the vigilence of our community and the swift reporting of the incident, which allowed us to address the situation promptly. We apologize for any inconvenience or alarm this may have caused,” said Amundson.

 

###

 

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is committed to protecting the lives, property, and environment of the people of Hawaiʻi by providing leadership and support to reduce the impact of disasters and emergencies. 

 

Media Contact:

Kīelekū Amundson
Communications Director
Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency
Phone: 808-733-4300 Ext 522
Mobile: 808-636-6170
Email: [email protected]

