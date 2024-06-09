NEWS RELEASE – CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES IN NCS BEYOND JUNE 10, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

KEʻENA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL KENNETH S. HARA

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

CONTINUED SUPPORT FOR FAMILIES IN NCS BEYOND JUNE 10, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 8, 2024

LAHAINA, MAUI – With the scheduled end date of the Non-Congregate Sheltering (NCS) program approaching, the state of Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) continues to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on an extension of the program to support the families that remain in NCS.

The vast majority of families in the NCS program are eligible for FEMA housing assistance, with a large percentage qualifying for FEMA direct housing. A very small percentage of families will transition to the state’s Rental Assistance Program (RAP), while the remaining have secured their own housing solutions.

There will be ongoing support — all families in the NCS program who are actively participating in their recovery efforts will continue to receive support until their transition from sheltering to an interim housing solution. This ongoing commitment ensures that no family will be left behind during this critical period.

The state-managed Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP) remains available to assist NCS families in their overall recovery. Families are strongly encouraged to seek support from DCMP to facilitate their transition and recovery process.

“We greatly appreciate the continued support from FEMA, the American Red Cross, state and county agencies, as well as our nonprofit and private partners,” said HI-EMA’s NCS Task Force Lead Darrick Ching. “The collective efforts of these organizations have been instrumental in supporting families affected by the disaster and helping them rebuild their lives.”

