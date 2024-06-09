Vibrant Occasions Celebrates Mozzarella-Making Demonstration on THV 11 The Vine and New Cooking With the Kriks Episode

Ashley King, chef Serge Krikorian and Adam Bledsoe on THV 11's The Vine making mozzarella. Chef Serge Krikorian's fresh mozzarella-making techniques and recipes showcased on THV 11's The Vine. Brian Krikorian, owner of Different Dough Pizza Co. appears on Cooking With the Kriks episode with his father, chef Serge Krikorian.

BENTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering is excited to announce Chef Serge Krikorian’s recent appearance on Little Rock THV 11’s popular morning show, The Vine. In this engaging segment, Chef Serge shared his expertise on the art of making mozzarella from curd, demonstrating the process live with co-hosts Adam Bledsoe and Ashley King. This appearance is part of Vibrant Occasions Catering’s ongoing commitment to culinary education.

The Vine on THV 11 is a lifestyle and entertainment show in Little Rock, Arkansas, featuring a variety of segments on local culture, food, and community events. Co-hosts Adam Bledsoe and Ashley King bring energy and enthusiasm to the show, making it a favorite for viewers looking to stay informed and entertained.

"Inspired by tradition and driven by passion, crafting fresh mozzarella cheese is a culinary journey that brings people together. It's about celebrating the art of artisanal cheese-making and creating memorable dining experiences," says Chef Serge Krikorian, managing partner of Vibrant Occasions.

During his appearance on THV 11's The Vine, Chef Serge Krikorian demonstrated the intricate process of making mozzarella from curd. The segment highlighted key steps such as heating the curd, stretching and kneading it to achieve the perfect texture, and finally shaping it into smooth, shiny mozzarella balls. Alongside this, Chef Serge showcased two delightful recipes: a Mozzarella Cheese Sandwich and a Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto. The Mozzarella Cheese Sandwich, featuring layers of fresh mozzarella, tomato slices, and basil leaves on sourdough bread, and the Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, made with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, and Parmesan cheese, both illustrated the versatility and rich flavors of homemade mozzarella.

Chef Serge’s mozzarella-making skills were also showcased in the latest episode of Cooking With the Kriks, a YouTube series where Chef Serge delves into various culinary techniques and recipes. In the latest episode, they explored the essential techniques for crafting fresh mozzarella, providing valuable insights for both cheese enthusiasts and pizza lovers.

Brian Krikorian, chef Serge Krikorian’s son and co-owner of Different Dough Pizza Co. in Bryant, Arkansas, joined his father in the mozzarella-making episode. Different Dough Pizza Co. is known for its New York-style and Detroit-style pizzas, and Brian’s expertise in pizza-making complements the culinary talents of chef Serge.

Brian’s journey in the pizza industry began early, having grown up in his family’s pizza restaurant. He later attended the International School of Pizza, mentored by the renowned Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion. Together with his wife Raechel, Brian opened Different Dough Pizza Co., offering a unique twist on traditional pizza styles with a focus on exceptional crust quality.

“Vibrant Occasions Catering is proud to highlight these collaborative efforts and the dedication to culinary craftsmanship that chef Serge brings to each demonstration. The appearance on The Vine and the Cooking With the Kriks episode underscore Vibrant Occasions Catering’s mission to inspire and educate food enthusiasts through innovative and delicious culinary experiences,” says Mary Krikorian, managing partner at Vibrant Occasions.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.



