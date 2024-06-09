Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5002568

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2024 at 1814 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Vermont Route 17

TOWN: New Haven

 

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1 - Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Jacob A. French

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 06/08/2024 at approximately 1814 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection with Vermont Route 17 in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Jacob A. French (37) of Essex Junction, VT. While speaking to French, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and French was screened for DUI. French was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlebury Police Station for processing. At the conclusion of processing, French was released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 24, 2024.

 

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points).

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/24 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

 

 

