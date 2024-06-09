New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 - Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5002568
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/08/2024 at 1814 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Vermont Route 17
TOWN: New Haven
VIOLATIONS: DUI #1 - Refusal
ACCUSED: Jacob A. French
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/08/2024 at approximately 1814 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection with Vermont Route 17 in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Jacob A. French (37) of Essex Junction, VT. While speaking to French, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and French was screened for DUI. French was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlebury Police Station for processing. At the conclusion of processing, French was released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on June 24, 2024.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points).
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/24 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.