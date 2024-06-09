Ellis, Navarro, Terrell Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance

AUSTIN -- Homeowners and renters in Ellis, Navarro and Terrell counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding April 26-June 5.

Eligible applicants may qualify for serious needs assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. Previously, households in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties were approved for assistance.

To apply, homeowners and renters can:

Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.