Advancing disability inclusion across the UN system through volunteerism

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme has been working to increase the integration and inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of political, social, economic and cultural life. The organization continues scaling up its engagement with partners, UN agencies and donors to advance disability inclusion across UNV’s volunteer mobilization and recruitment efforts and within the United Nations system.

The UNDP-UNV Talent Programme for Young Professionals with Disabilities was launched in January 2018. With a commitment to leave no one behind, it promotes the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the workforce of the United Nations.

In 2019, 31 UN Volunteers with disabilities, including 15 deployed under the Talent Programme, served across the UN family. Many more UN Volunteers supported the provision of services to persons with disabilities.

The UNDP-UNV Talent Programme is supported by the Government of Germany, represented by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Moreover, the Governments of Sweden, France and Finland support specific UN Volunteer assignments under the programme.