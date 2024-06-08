Williston Barracks/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 24A1003974

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: Williston

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2024 at approximately 1532 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 SB MM 75, Richmond VT





VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Tin Skoric

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT





On 06/08/24 at approximately 1532 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 SB near MM 75 in the town of Richmond. The speed limit on this section of Interstate 89 is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar it was traveling 111 mph, which is 46 mph above the posted speed limit. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Tin Skoric (20) of Burlington.





Skoric was released on a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 07/18/24 for the offense of Negligent Operation.





Skoric was later issued a VCVC for speed: 23 VSA 1004: $682, 2 points









COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/18/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

