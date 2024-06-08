Vibrant Occasions Introduces Versatile Custom-Built Kiosk for Events

Vibrant Occasions Catering announces new action station setup for events. Portable action station setups for weddings and events by Vibrant Occasions Catering in Arkansas. Gourmet custom-built pasta action station kiosk by Vibrant Occasions Catering.

BENTON, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering announces the launch of its new custom-built gourmet kiosk, designed to enhance the dining experience at special events, weddings, and corporate gatherings. This innovative setup offers a versatile and customizable solution for a wide range of culinary action stations, from pizza to pasta and beyond.

A New Era of Event Catering

The custom-built kiosk from Vibrant Occasions Catering redefines traditional catering setups. Crafted from high-quality materials, this wooden gourmet serving station aims to add a touch of style to any event. Its portability and versatility allow it to be set up anywhere, creating a unique focal point that can be personalized to match the theme and decor of your event.

“Vibrant Occasions is committed to providing exceptional culinary experiences that elevate special events. With a focus on creativity, quality, and personalized service, we strive to make every occasion a celebration of great food and good times,” says chef Serge Krikorian, managing partner at Vibrant Occasions.

Endless Customization Options

One of the standout features of the kiosk is its ability to transform into various culinary action stations. Here are a few ways to utilize this setup at an event:

- Pizza Action Station: Chefs will add fresh toppings, and bake pizzas right before guests’ eyes.

- Pasta Bar: Guests can choose from a variety of pasta types, sauces, and toppings for a personalized pasta dish, all prepared on the spot.

- Taco Station: Offering a selection of proteins, toppings, and salsas for guests to build their own gourmet tacos.

- Crepe Station: Guests indulge in sweet or savory crepes made to order, with an array of fillings and toppings.

- Cheesesteak & Fry Bar: Serving up gourmet cheesesteak sandwiches paired with artisanal fries and dipping sauces.

- Waffle and Chicken Station: Events enjoy fluffy waffles topped with crispy fried chicken strips, ideal for brunch events or late-night snacks.

- Dessert Station: Creating a sweet ending with a variety of mini desserts, from sweet crepes to custom-made ice cream sundaes.

Personalized Event Decor

"The custom-built kiosk isn't just about the food—it also serves as a canvas for event branding and decor. Clients can personalize the station with custom signs, banners, and other decorations to match the event’s theme. Whether it’s a wedding adorned with floral garlands or a corporate event with sleek, minimalist decor, the kiosk can be tailored to enhance the overall aesthetic of your celebration," says Mary Krikorian, managing partner.

Available for Any Occasion

The versatile kiosk is ideal for a wide range of events:

- Weddings: Providing a unique dining experience during the cocktail hour, dinner or as a late-night snack option.

- Corporate Events: Clients and colleagues experience an interactive catering solution.

- Birthday Parties: Making the celebration special with a custom food station that fits the party theme.

- Holiday Gatherings: Adding a festive touch with themed toppings and seasonal flavors.

- Fundraisers and Galas: Guests experience a memorable culinary display that adds customization to charity events and auctions.

To explore the array of catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Mary Krikorian

Managing Partner

Vibrant Occasions

Email: mary@vibrantoccasionscatering.com

For media inquiries about Vibrant Occasions, please contact:

Meredith Corning

PR Agency

Meredith Corning PR

@meredithcorningpr

Email: meredith@meredithcorning.com

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

