Semper fi: Property of revered 29th USMC Commandant 4-Star General Alfred M. Gray Jr. to be auctioned June 14 at Quinn’s
White House Commemorative limited-edition cedar humidor with White House emblem on lid. Numbered 854/1000. Holds 120 cigars. Estimate: $200-$400
18K yellow gold Baume & Mercier automatic strap watch, approx. 40.0mm case, antique white dial with gilt markers, numerals and hands. Estimate: $800-$1,000
Randall Made Model M1-7 fixed-blade stag knife and leather sheath in display case. Estimate: $600-$800
Ammunition crate with presentation plaque from ‘Marines & Sailors, Marine Corps Combat Development Command’ to ‘General Alfred M. Gray Jr., USMC Ret.’ Estimate: $100-$200
Legendary Marine’s personal collection includes edged weapons, watches, decorative art, furniture, and unique White House, US Capitol and diplomatic gifts
General Gray’s collection includes watches, jewelry, many unique keepsakes bearing USMC emblems and historically important gifted items from The White House, US Capitol, FBI and diplomatic sources. Also, there are furnishings and library accessories from the general’s residence, plus high-quality edged weapons such as an inscribed Operation Snowcap Al-Mar 3004 fighting knife and a Randall Made Model M1-7 fixed-blade stag knife. Accompanied by its leather sheath, the M1-7 is displayed in a felt-lined, glass-lidded case with a plaque commemorating its presentation to “General Al Gray Commandant of The Marine Corps” from the "FBI Marine Corps. Association," in 1989. The 7in clip-point blade is engraved “GENERAL GRAY/ FBI - USMC ASSOC.” The dagger’s overall length is a formidable 12 inches. Estimate: $600-$800
Another item that must have held special meaning to General Gray was a wood ammunition crate with a presentation plaque commemorating the Marine Corps’ 234th birthday and personalized from “Marines & Sailors, Marine Corps Combat Development Command” to “General Alfred M. Gray Jr., USMC Ret.” Emblazoned with Marine Corps imagery, emblems and the motto “SEMPER FIDELIS,” the attractively decorated ammo crate is estimated at $100-$200.
General Gray’s jewelry and accessories include an inscribed Operation Desert Storm belt buckle, a 14K yellow gold Longines watch, and his 10K yellow gold United States Marine Corps ring set with a cabochon faux ruby and estimated at $100-$150. A handsome 18K yellow gold Baume & Mercier automatic strap watch with an approximately 40.0mm case, antique white dial with gilt markers, numerals and hands is back-stamped “CLIFTON, BAUME & MERCIER, GENEVE 1830, 65719 SWISS 50M, BMG Au750” on its skeleton case. Its automatic movement is stamped “Swiss 25 Jewels, BM11300.” Estimate: $800-$1,000
An inviting Henredon Chesterfield chaise lounge of button-tufted black leather with a mahogany wood frame and two side drawers added an elegant touch to the general’s study. Manufactured around the 1980s, it has a $600-$800 estimate. Many other auction items reflect the dignified atmosphere in General Gray’s home retreat by recalling a career highlight or memorable occasion.
A White House Commemorative limited-edition cedar humidor of cabriole form has a large White House emblem on its lid and a metal Seal of the United States of America on its front surface. It is numbered “854/1000” and can hold 120 cigars. Estimate: $200-$400
An unusual pair of bookends is constructed from circa-1800 sandstones removed from the US Capitol circa 1800. One bears the Seal of the United States House of Representatives and the other, the Seal of the United States Senate. The bookends are inscribed to “General Alfred M. Gray Jr./ 29th Commandant United States Marine Corps.” Estimate: $400-$600
The collection also includes a group of three commemorative nautical paddles presented to General Gray from “The Men of the Marine Combatant Diving Course,” in 1991; the U.S.M.C. Recruiting Station Harrisburg, PA (at the) Birthday Ball 2002;” and the “U.S.M.C. Force Reconnaissance,” in 1991. Estimate: $60-$80
General Gray had an appreciation for fine art, as well. He owned a Doug Corsini pewter sculpture of a three-dimensional Marine emblem with its familiar eagle, globe and anchor. Signed and editioned on verso “2/1775,” it is estimated at $60-$80.
Matthew Quinn, executive vice president of Quinn’s Auction Galleries, believes many militaria collectors will be motivated to acquire mementos from General Gray’s remarkable life and career. He said: “General Gray’s accomplishments are forever ingrained in American history. He served his country with valor, even in the most perilous of times. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 during the Korean War, and he was awarded a Silver Star for heroism during the Vietnam War. When he became the Marine Corps’ 29th Commandant, he took on the challenge of reinvigorating the Marines after the tragic 1983 terrorist attack in Beirut, and succeeded with flying colors. He recognized the importance of preparing Marines for future conflicts through the adoption of the doctrinal warfighting concept. Through his vision and advocacy for education, the Marine Corps University was established in 1989 in Quantico, Virginia. There, Marines are given the preparation they need to prevail in combat. They learn how to become critical thinkers, collaborators and leaders. The university is a big part of General Gray’s enduring legacy.”
While there will be no in-person gallery bidding for the Friday, June 14, 2024 auction, Quinn’s cordially invites bidders to participate live via the Internet through LiveAuctioneers or Proxibid. Additionally, absentee bids may be placed through Quinn’s website. Auction start time: 12 noon ET. Preview of auction items by appointment only. Successful bidders who wish to pick up their merchandise at the gallery are asked to make arrangements by contacting Quinn’s. For information about any auction item or to discuss consigning to a future Quinn’s sale, call Corrie Brady at 703-532-5632 ext. 572, or email corrie.brady@quinnsauction.com. Visit Quinn’s online at www.quinnsauction.com.
Matthew Quinn
Quinn's Auction Galleries
+1 703-532-5632
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram