Laird Thermal Systems Introduces Eco-Friendly EFC Chiller with Natural Refrigerant R-290
EFC Recirculating Chiller achieves a near-zero Global Warming Potential (GWP) with similar performance specs compared to traditional HFC cooling systems
Compared to traditional hydrofluorocarbon chiller systems, the EFC Chiller delivers similar performance specifications with a near-zero Global Warming Potential at a very economical price.”DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laird Thermal Systems has launched a new Eco-Friendly Recirculating Chiller, which utilizes the natural refrigerant R-290. The high-performance EFC Chiller Series offers zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) and low global warming potential (GWP) operation. Built on a proven platform, the EFC Chiller thermal management solution is compliant with foreseeable future global refrigerant regulations.
The reliable, cost-effective thermal management solution, charged with less than 100 grams of refrigerant, is suitable for air freight.. The product features high-quality components, including a high-performance variable speed compressor to reduce system noise and maintain a high coefficient of performance (COP) during partial load operation, and a semi-closed hydraulic system to prevent evaporative losses and biological growth within the fluid.
With a cooling capacity of 2350 watts, the EFC 2400 Chiller provides precise temperature control, maintaining a fluid set point with an accuracy of ±0.1°C of the desired temperature. Offering application-specific configurations, the EFC Chiller is used in a wide range of demanding applications including analytical instrumentation, industrial, medical, semiconductor, laser systems and more.
A user-friendly touch screen display makes set-up and operation easy. These plug-and-play units run on universal input of 200-240V, 50/60Hz, and can operate anywhere in the world.
The chiller design simplifies maintenance procedures, offering significant time savings compared to competing models. Advanced features, such as the chiller’s alarm monitoring system, helps prevent failures and maximize uptime.
“Cost and performance are critical factors when selecting a chiller. Compared to traditional hydrofluorocarbon chiller systems, the EFC Chiller delivers similar performance specifications with a near-zero Global Warming Potential at a very economical price,” said Greg Ducharme, Product Director at Laird Thermal Systems.
As the EU moves to ban fluorinated refrigerants by 2027 under the F-gas regulation, our product aligns with this environmentally conscious shift. With nearly a decade of experience in developing customer-specific solutions using natural refrigerants, we're proud to introduce the EFC, featuring R290. The EFC product marks a milestone as our first standard product utilizing natural refrigerants.
About Laird Thermal Systems
Laird Thermal Systems designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management solutions for demanding applications across medical, industrial and telecommunications markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Laird Thermal Systems is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.
