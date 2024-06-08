Submit Release
News Search

There were 190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,928 in the last 365 days.

Aviation authority asks focus on safety amid shortage of aircrafts

VIETNAM, June 8 - HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam has asked carriers to focus on ensuring safety, as the shortage of available operational planes is forcing airlines to optimise aircraft flying times to meet peak transportation demand.

Việt Nam is facing a serious shortage of planes due to the recall by Pratt & Whitney for their PW1100 engine on Airbus A 321 Neo aircraft.

Airlines are being forced to optimise aircraft maintenance plans as well as prepare spare parts, equipment and tools for aircraft repair so that aircrafts can operate most efficiently, but also safely.

At the beginning of May, Việt Nam had a total of 199 aircraft, 32 fewer than in 2023. Of them, 165-170 were air-ready, 40-45 fewer than the average in 2023. — VNS

You just read:

Aviation authority asks focus on safety amid shortage of aircrafts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more