Senate Bill 1218 Printer's Number 1694

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1694

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1218

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, COLLETT, ARGALL,

KEARNEY, CULVER AND SCHWANK, JUNE 7, 2024

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JUNE 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An

act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,

revising, consolidating and changing the law relating

thereto," in taxation and finance, further providing for

township and special tax levies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3205(a)(4) and (8) of the act of May 1,

1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code,

are amended to read:

Section 3205. Township and Special Tax Levies.--(a) The

board of supervisors may by resolution levy taxes upon all real

property within the township made taxable for township purposes,

as ascertained by the last adjusted valuation for county

purposes, for the purposes and at the rates specified in this

section. All taxes shall be collected in cash.

* * *

(4) An annual tax [not exceeding three mills] to purchase

and maintain fire apparatus and a suitable place to house fire

