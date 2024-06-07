Senate Bill 1218 Printer's Number 1694
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1694
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1218
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, PENNYCUICK, BREWSTER, COLLETT, ARGALL,
KEARNEY, CULVER AND SCHWANK, JUNE 7, 2024
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JUNE 7, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), entitled "An
act concerning townships of the second class; and amending,
revising, consolidating and changing the law relating
thereto," in taxation and finance, further providing for
township and special tax levies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3205(a)(4) and (8) of the act of May 1,
1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as The Second Class Township Code,
are amended to read:
Section 3205. Township and Special Tax Levies.--(a) The
board of supervisors may by resolution levy taxes upon all real
property within the township made taxable for township purposes,
as ascertained by the last adjusted valuation for county
purposes, for the purposes and at the rates specified in this
section. All taxes shall be collected in cash.
* * *
(4) An annual tax [not exceeding three mills] to purchase
and maintain fire apparatus and a suitable place to house fire
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19