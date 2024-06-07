Senate Resolution 303 Printer's Number 1697

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1697

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

303

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, STREET, PENNYCUICK,

PHILLIPS-HILL, KANE, MARTIN, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, BROWN,

L. WILLIAMS, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER, COSTA AND J. WARD,

JUNE 7, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 7, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2024 as "Dairy Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The dairy industry is one of Pennsylvania's largest

agricultural industries; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's

agriculture and overall economy, generating $11.8 billion of

economic activity annually; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth ranks second in the nation in the

number of dairy farms; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks eighth nationally in milk

production and this Commonwealth's more than 468,000 cows

produce approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually; and

WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 47,000 jobs

across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17