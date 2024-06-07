Submit Release
News Search

There were 191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,928 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 303 Printer's Number 1697

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1697

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

303

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, STREET, PENNYCUICK,

PHILLIPS-HILL, KANE, MARTIN, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, BROWN,

L. WILLIAMS, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER, COSTA AND J. WARD,

JUNE 7, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 7, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of June 2024 as "Dairy Month" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The dairy industry is one of Pennsylvania's largest

agricultural industries; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our

communities; and

WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's

agriculture and overall economy, generating $11.8 billion of

economic activity annually; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth ranks second in the nation in the

number of dairy farms; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks eighth nationally in milk

production and this Commonwealth's more than 468,000 cows

produce approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually; and

WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 47,000 jobs

across this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

You just read:

Senate Resolution 303 Printer's Number 1697

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more