Senate Resolution 303 Printer's Number 1697
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1697
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
303
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, STREET, PENNYCUICK,
PHILLIPS-HILL, KANE, MARTIN, ROTHMAN, SCHWANK, BROWN,
L. WILLIAMS, BROOKS, HUTCHINSON, BREWSTER, COSTA AND J. WARD,
JUNE 7, 2024
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 7, 2024
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of June 2024 as "Dairy Month" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The dairy industry is one of Pennsylvania's largest
agricultural industries; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farmers are established contributors to our
communities; and
WHEREAS, Dairy farming is an integral part of Pennsylvania's
agriculture and overall economy, generating $11.8 billion of
economic activity annually; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth ranks second in the nation in the
number of dairy farms; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania ranks eighth nationally in milk
production and this Commonwealth's more than 468,000 cows
produce approximately 10 billion pounds of milk annually; and
WHEREAS, The dairy industry supports more than 47,000 jobs
across this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Ninety-nine percent of the dairy farms in this
