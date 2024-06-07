Submit Release
Senate Bill 1252 Printer's Number 1699

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - technology infrastructure, portable physical education

equipment, audio-visual equipment and science, family and

consumer science, industrial art and business equipment and

instructional materials and fixtures such as casework,

laboratory equipment, kitchen equipment, auditorium seating and

any other special fixtures or equipment required to conduct a

particular educational program.

* * *

"Maintenance costs." The term includes the cost for routine,

preventative, predictive and emergent unscheduled tasks and

minor repairs required to ensure that a facility functions

according to its design and for its expected lifespan.

"Nonconstruction costs." The term includes design fees,

financing, permitting, construction management fees, legal fees,

advertising fees, insurance and equipment.

"Operations costs." The term includes the cost for

custodial, security and utility services required to keep a

facility clean and safe so that occupants are comfortable,

healthy and productive, and for the operational services

required for a vacant facility or site.

* * *

"Total project costs." The term includes all of the costs to

implement a facility improvement measure, including, but not

limited to, construction, site costs and nonconstruction costs.

* * *

Section 2. Section 2605-J of the act is amended to read:

Section 2605-J. [Building] Facilities condition assessments.

[(a) Duties of department.--

(1) The department shall develop guidelines for school

entities to voluntarily report information related to school

