New Haven Barracks/ Driving Under the Influence
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5002556
TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 7 / Greenbush Rd., Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
ACCUSED: Amanda LaMonda
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/07/2024 at 2326 hours, the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks initiated a traffic stop on Route 7 for a vehicle speeding and several other motor vehicle violations. During the traffic stop Troopers observed the operator to have signs of impairment. The operator was identified as Amanda LaMonda. LaMonda was arrested at the scene for the suspicion of DUI and was released after processing at the Middlebury Police Department. LaMonda was cited to appear in Addison County Court for DUI on 06/24/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County
MUG SHOT: Included.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.