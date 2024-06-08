New Haven Barracks/ Driving Under the Influence

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5002556

TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 7 / Greenbush Rd., Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

ACCUSED: Amanda LaMonda

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/07/2024 at 2326 hours, the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks initiated a traffic stop on Route 7 for a vehicle speeding and several other motor vehicle violations. During the traffic stop Troopers observed the operator to have signs of impairment. The operator was identified as Amanda LaMonda. LaMonda was arrested at the scene for the suspicion of DUI and was released after processing at the Middlebury Police Department. LaMonda was cited to appear in Addison County Court for DUI on 06/24/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/24/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County

MUG SHOT: Included.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.