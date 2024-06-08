St. Albans / DUI

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2003827

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson                           

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 6/7/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Alburgh, VT near the Welcome Center

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Bourgeois                                               

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Beaufort, SC

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to US Route 2 near the Welcome Center in Alburgh for the report of a vehicle off the road in a field. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Timothy Bourgeois and observed indicators of impairment. Bourgeois was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed and released on a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/24         

COURT: Grand Isle

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

