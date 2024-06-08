St. Albans / DUI
CASE#: 24A2003827
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/7/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Alburgh, VT near the Welcome Center
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Timothy Bourgeois
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Beaufort, SC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to US Route 2 near the Welcome Center in Alburgh for the report of a vehicle off the road in a field. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operator as Timothy Bourgeois and observed indicators of impairment. Bourgeois was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed and released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/27/24
COURT: Grand Isle
MUG SHOT: Attached
