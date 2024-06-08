Hilo Airport Runway Work Scheduled for June 9 and 11

Main, News Posted on Jun 7, 2024 in Airports News

HILO, HAWAIʻI – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public of nighttime runway work at the Hilo International Airport (ITO).

The primary ITO runway, 8/26, will be closed from 9 p.m., Monday, June 9 to 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 10, and from 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 11 to 5:30 a.m., Thursday, June 12, weather permitting. During the closure the alternate runway, 3/21, will be used for aircraft operations.

The runway work is part of the HDOT’s ongoing efforts to improve takeoff and taxiway operations at ITO. HDOT has scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, and to reduce the project duration to the extent possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure safety for all aircraft operations.

