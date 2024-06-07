S. 4414, State Trade Expansion Program Modernization Act of 2024

S. 4414 would authorize the appropriation of $30 million annually for fiscal years 2025 through 2029 for the Small Business Administration (SBA) to operate the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP). That program provides support to small businesses seeking to export their products to international markets.
