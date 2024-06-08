Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the recent POGO raid in Pampanga

June 7, 2024

Nagpupugay ako sa Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) sa kanilang pagpupursige sa pag-raid ng mga iligal na POGO. Napakarami pa naming nakukuhang reports kung saan naghahasik ng lagim ang mga POGO. Tiwala ako na mare-raid at mahuhuli din ang mga nasa likod nito.

Dahil sa mga raid, nailalantad ang mga paulit-ulit at karumal-dumal na krimen na dala ng POGO, tulad ng scamming, torture, at human trafficking na natagpuan dito sa Pampanga. Indeed, wherever there is POGO, there is crime.

It is unfortunate, however, that there seemed to be a leak prior to the operation. May mga Chinese umano na pinatakas bago pa makarating ang PAOCC sa lugar. We will get to the bottom of who is accountable.

Sinumang nakikipagsabwatan sa mga sindikatong Chinese ay mananagot. Our Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality will ensure that victim-survivors of abuse and exploitation will get the justice they deserve.

