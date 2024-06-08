New Hours for Barnsdall Disaster Recovery Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Disaster Recovery Center in Barnsdall will change its hours. Starting Saturday, June 8, it will be open:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Closed Sunday

The center’s address is:

Early Childhood Learning Center

401 S. 10th St.

Barnsdall, OK 74002

Residents and businesses in Carter, Craig, Hughes, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Murray, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Washington and Washita counties can visit the center to apply for FEMA assistance, upload documents and learn about available resources. Recovery specialists from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other organizations are available to meet with visitors – no appointment is needed.

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

FEMA Civil Rights Office works to ensure assistance is distributed equitably, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available by pressing #2 for Spanish.

# # #