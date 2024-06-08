Governor Newsom announces appointments 6.7.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jeremy Kirk, of Hidden Valley Lake, has been Appointed Deputy Administrator of the Veterans Home of California, Yountville. Kirk has been Direct Construction Supervisor II for the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2023 and has served in several positions there since 2015, including Stationary Engineer and Plumber, Water and Sewage Plant Supervisor, and Chief Engineer II. Kirk was a General Contractor/Project Foreman with RNW Construction & JK Home Services from 2005 to 2015. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $147,132. Kirk is a Democrat.

Allison Wagaman, of West Sacramento, has been appointed Special Assistant at the California Exposition and State Fair. Wagaman has served as a Scheduler and Legislative Aide in the Office of State Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains from 2023 to 2024. She was a Scheduler and Executive Assistant in the Office of State Senator Monique Limon from 2021 to 2022 and a Scheduler and Executive Assistant in the Office of State Senator Dave Min in 2021. Wagaman was a Scheduler and Legislative Aide in the Office of State Assemblymember Ed Chau from 2018 to 2021 and Executive Assistant in the Office of State Senator John Chiang from 2017 to 2018. Wagaman was a Staff Services Analyst, Conference and Webinar Coordinator for the State Treasurer’s Office Local Agency Investment Fund from 2014 to 2017. She was an Office Technician for the Contractors State License Board from 2012 to 2014. Wagaman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $76,788. Wagaman is a Democrat.

Doug Houston, of Auburn, has been appointed to the 20th District Agricultural Association, Gold Country Fair Board of Directors. Houston has been a Principal Partner at Houston Magnani and Associates since 2015. He is a member of the Placer Land Trust Board of Directors. Houston earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Houston is registered without party preference.

Bethel Vercruyssen, of Auburn, has been appointed to the 20th District Agricultural Association, Gold Country Fair Board of Directors. Vercruyssen has been Care Manager at Downs Fiduciaries since 2021 and Owner of Guide Right LLC since 2018. She was a Program Manager at the California Department of Corrections from 2001 to 2016. Vercruyssen earned a Master of Social Work degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Vercruyssen is registered without party preference.

Albert Gallegos, of West Sacramento, has been appointed to the 40th District Agricultural Association, Yolo County Fair Board of Directors. Gallegos has been ACE Deputy of Technology and Finance for Yolo County since 2022. He was a Senior Development Director for the San Francisco Bay Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America from 2019 to 2020. Gallegos was a Senior Development Director for the Sequoia Council of the Boy Scouts of America from 2016 to 2019. He was Director of Field Service and Chief Operating Officer for the Golden Empire Council for Boy Scouts of America from 2012 to 2016. Gallegos was Scout Executive/Chief Executive Officer for the Monterey Bay Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America from 2005 to 2012 and an Assistant Scout Executive for the Pacific Skyline Council of the Boy Scouts of America from 2002 to 2005. Gallegos earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management from Saint Mary’s College of California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. He is a Democrat.

Miguel Sanchez, of Palmdale, has been appointed to the 50th District Agricultural Association, Antelope Valley Fair Board of Directors. Sanchez has been a Foreman for Solv Energy since 2024. He was a Foreman for CSI Electrical Contractors from 2022 to 2024 and for Rosendin Electric and SCC Energy in 2022. He was an Apprentice/Journeyman for the IBEW Local Apprenticeship/IBEW Local 11 Steward from 2015 to 2022. Sanchez is a member of the Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Trustees and the Knights of Columbus. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sanchez is a Democrat.

Carmela Smith, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the 52nd District Agricultural Association, Sacramento County Fair Board of Directors. Smith has been an IT Specialist I at the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration since 2016. She was an Associate Information Systems Analyst at the California Department of Technology from 2012 to 2016. Smith was an Assistant Information Systems Analyst at California Correctional Health Care Services from 2010 to 2012. She was an Information Systems Technician at the California Department of Justice from 2008 to 2010. Smith is a member of the National Urban League, Black Students of California United, National Urban League – Young Professionals and Blacks in Government. She is an ambassador of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Smith earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Smith is a Democrat.