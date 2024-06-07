Safe2Help Illinois Wins Gold Telly Award

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS), was notified that its Safe2Help Illinois' public safety announcement "Re-Engage Life" has won a Gold Telly Award (the highest honor) in the People's Choice Category.

"Building confidence with children is powerful," said Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security. "Specifically addressing issues with our youth like isolation and depression will help them overcome, build personal strength, and enhance their morale."

With over 13,000 global submissions reviewed, this award is significant as the Gold Telly Award is the highest honor awarded in the 45th Annual Telly Awards. The award honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and includes partners like Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Bothers Productions, Complex Networks, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, ROYT, Partizan and Vimeo.

IEMA-OHS has a close partnership with the UIS Office of Electronic Media where the collaboration has produced numerous public service announcements for the Safe2Help Illinois Program. "We're so proud to see the hard work and collaboration that it took to make a program like this successful being recognized," Said UIS Office of Electronic Media Director Cody Pope. "The partnership between IEMA-OHS and UIS been extremely prosperous, and these awards are another sign of that."

Safe2Help Illinois Program is a free, information sharing platform that is available 24/7. In the absence of a trusted adult, students can use a free app, text/phone, or the website (Safe2HelpIL.com) to share school safety issues in a confidential environment. Launched in October 2021, Safe2Help Illinois has received from students, incidents of bullying, suicidal ideation, possession and use of drugs, and other mental health and safety concerns.

About the Telly Awards

The Telly Awards are the premier award event honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries globally. Candidates are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, IFP, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

