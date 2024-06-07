Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 25 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 22, 2024, to act on these bills.

CS/HB 755 – Canaveral Port District, Brevard County

HB 823 – North Okaloosa Fire District, Okaloosa County

HB 897 – Dorcas Fire District, Okaloosa County

HB 1115 – Three Rivers Stewardship District, Sarasota County

HB 1117 – City of North Port, Sarasota County

CS/CS/HB 1165 – Town of Sneads, Jackson County

HB 1483 – Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board, Pinellas County

CS/HB 1571 – Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, Monroe County

HB 73 – Supported Decisionmaking Authority

CS/CS/CS/HB 1021 – Community Associations

CS/HB 87 – Taking of Bears

CS/HB 7019 – Exemption of Homesteads

CS/HB 429 – Real Property

CS/CS/HB 975 – Background Screening Requirements for Health Care Practitioners

CS/CS/HB 7021 – Mental Health and Substance Abuse

CS/HB 6007 – Relief/Julia Perez/St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

HB 1573 – Pace Fire Rescue District, Santa Rosa County

HB 1575 – Avalon Beach-Mulat Fire Protection District, Santa Rosa County

HB 1577 – Midway Fire District, Santa Rosa County

CS/CS/HB 273 – Public Records

HB 849 – Veterinary Practices

CS/HB 303 – Rabies Vaccinations

CS/SB 1698 – Food and Hemp Products

CS/SB 362 – Medical Treatment Under the Workers’ Compensation Law

CS/SB 692 – Public Records

 

