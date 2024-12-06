Northern Virginia Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Completes Project for Temple Sinai

Metro DC commercial construction Temple, Sinai rain screen Metro DC commercial construction DC Metro Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long Construction logo

Scott-Long Construction recently added another project to their faith based portfolio.

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott-Long Construction, an award-winning northern Virginia commercial construction company, has completed a major project at Temple Sinai. The work included a two-story addition featuring meeting rooms, gathering spaces, a new elevator, and a redesigned main entrance.A key component of the project was the installation of a ventilated rainscreen, designed to promote air circulation and water drainage between the building's exterior and its weather-resistant barrier. This innovative system provides increased weather protection, improved thermal performance, and mold prevention. To achieve optimal performance and durability, CGS Architects selected a high-quality rainscreen facade system manufactured by Cladding Corp."We are honored to be involved in the historic Temple Sinai project in Washington, DC,” said David Stutts, President of Cladding Corp. “The fiber cement panels used in a rainscreen application will provide numerous benefits, including moisture control, facade preservation, thermal insulation, acoustic insulation, and increased energy efficiency, to name a few. Swisspearl, the manufacturer of the fiber cement panels, pioneered this type of building material, inventing it in 1895."The Washington, DC Metro-based commercial contractor , Scott-Long Construction, also completed several other updates for Temple Sinai, including a new parking lot, sidewalks, lighting, stormwater structure, and boardwalk. These renovations increase functionality and accessibility for the entire Temple Sinai community.“We are very excited to continue making these high-performance upgrades to Temple Sinai that will benefit students, parents, and staff,” said John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction. “These improvements are a significant step in creating a welcoming and functional space for everyone at Temple Sinai, and we’re proud to contribute to this important project.”Scott-Long Construction Mission StatementWe promise to create win-wins through the power of collaboration, expertise, planning, and attention to detail. This is accomplished with a foundational mission to care for our customers’ purpose, goals, and perceptions.About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.

