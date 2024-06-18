Everything Podcasts Wins Across 5 Categories at the 2024 Quill Podcast Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Podcasts is thrilled to announce its outstanding achievements at the 2024 Quill Podcast Awards. Demonstrating excellence and innovation in podcasting, Everything Podcasts secured wins in five prestigious categories:
Best News Podcast: The Canadian Potcast
Most Creative Branded Podcast: By Car - in partnership with Cariboo Auto Group
Best Business Podcast: Deep Dive - in partnership with Coldwater Communications
Best Interview Podcast: The Canadian Potcast
Best Science & Medicine Podcast: Taking A Breath: A Stop The Clot Podcast - in partnership with the National Blood Clot Alliance
These awards underscore Everything Podcasts' commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging, and impactful content across all genres. We are sharing ideas and stories that matter, and we are so grateful that the content resonates in a meaningful and memorable way.
The Canadian Potcast, which won both Best Interview Podcast and Best News Podcast, has been praised for its insightful and comprehensive coverage of Canada’s evolving cannabis industry. The show’s in-depth interviews and up-to-date news segments have resonated with listeners globally, setting a new benchmark in the industry.
Deep Dive, produced in collaboration with Coldwater Communications, claimed the title of Best Business Podcast. This show has been recognized for its thorough analysis and exposè on the reality of public relations, showcasing candid conversations with proven leaders that go far beyond superficial clickbait.
In the Best Science & Medicine Podcast category, Taking A Breath: A Stop The Clot Podcast emerged victorious. This podcast, created in partnership with the National Blood Clot Alliance, has been praised for its critical role in raising awareness and educating the public about blood clots, prevention, treatment options, and its efforts in saving lives across the globe.
The Most Creative Branded Podcast award was bestowed upon By Car, produced for the Cariboo Auto Group. This podcast has captivated audiences with its inventive storytelling and unique approach to branded content, showcasing the incredible attractions in Interior British Columbia that you can only discover, by car.
Everything Podcasts continues to set new standards in the podcasting industry, demonstrating the transformative power of well-crafted audio content and storytelling. It is expanding its content slate for 2024 with new shows and partnerships to deliver the very best to all audiences.
About Everything Podcasts
Launched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and world-class audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms.
Everything Podcasts is a division of Pattison Media, a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way.
Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.
Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Coldwater Communications | media@coldwater-communications.ca
www.coldwater-communications.ca
Jennifer Smith, Founder & CEO
Everything Podcasts
+1 604-377-7922
jennifer@everythingpodcasts.com
