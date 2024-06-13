Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Gori Law Firm for a Oil Refinery Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana as the Go to Lawyers For the Best Compensation Results-Don't Settle for Less

"If you or your family member is a former oil refinery worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori law firm at 866-532-2106-get compensated.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "Louisiana is the second largest US State for oil refineries and is responsible for about one sixth of all US oil refinery production. Thousands of people in Louisiana are employed by oil refineries and it has been this way for generations. If your husband or dad is an oil refinery worker and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please take financial compensation seriously and call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106.

"Oil refineries built before the early 1980s contained enormous amounts of asbestos as a way to prevent the spread of fire. We are certain there is still asbestos in some Louisiana oil refineries as well as older tank farms throughout the state. Repair crews, maintenance crews, subcontract skilled trades workers such as pipefitters, welders, electricians, boilermakers, steamfitters who worked on oil refineries before the mid-1980s probably all had exposure to asbestos. If a person like this has developed mesothelioma in Louisiana, the compensation might be millions of dollars. A person that worked at an oil refinery and has developed lung cancer might get well over $100,000 in compensation.

"If you or your family member is a former oil refinery worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori law firm at 866-532-2106. We are certain you will be glad you did."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

