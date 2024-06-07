Government of Saskatchewan Advocates for Federal AI Voice Cloning Restrictions

CANADA, June 7 - Released on June 7, 2024

Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to address the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and synthesized voices in unsolicited communications.

AI technology is evolving rapidly and can pose serious risks if the proper restrictions are not in place to prevent its misuse. A specific area of concern is the use of AI-generated voices, which can be used to clone someone’s voice to misrepresent them. On February 8, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ruled that robocalls using AI-generated voices were illegal.

Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to create similar restrictions in Canada.

“This technology has significant potential to disrupt democratic processes such as elections,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “Canadian citizens must have confidence that the proper controls are in place to protect them, and our democracy, from the misuse of emergent technologies such as AI and voice synthesis.”

In May, the US FCC imposed a $6 million fine against a man who used an auto dialer and AI-generated copy of President Joe Biden’s voice to discourage people from voting in the 2024 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary.

Telecommunications in Canada are regulated by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), which reports to the federal government through the Minister of Canadian Heritage. Unsolicited communications are governed by the Unsolicited Telecommunication Rules. These rules apply to both telemarketers and people using auto dialers to make unsolicited calls.

Saskatchewan is urging the federal government to take all appropriate steps to put protections in place in Canada to prevent the misuse of AI-generated voices and voice cloning.

