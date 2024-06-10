Authentically American® Named 2024 Tennessee Veteran Owned Business of the Year
8000+ Veteran Owned Businesses in the State of Tennessee
It’s exciting that our team at SBA gets to work with doers, dreamers, and job creators like Dean Wegner and his team who are growing Authentically American,”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentically American®, a leading American made premium apparel brand, was recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as Tennessee’s 2024 Veteran Owned Business of the Year. Each year, the SBA selects one winner from each of the 50 states. There are over 8000 Veteran owned businesses in the State of Tennessee.
— David Glasgow, Tennessee SBA District Director
Rob Corrigan, Director Veterans Business Outreach Center (TN and KY) highlighted three primary reasons for the selection during the awards ceremony: commitment to American manufacturing, ‘at cost’ pricing provided to charities and non-profits, and growth fostered by the national media attention Authentically American is capturing on Forbes, Inc. Magazine, FOX News, MSNBC, Nasdaq, Newsmax TV, Yahoo Finance, and SiriusXM.
“It’s exciting that our team at SBA gets to work with doers, dreamers, and job creators like Dean Wegner and his team who are growing Authentically American,” said David Glasgow, Tennessee SBA District Director. “It’s inspiring to see veterans like Dean harness the restless, bold, and optimistic American spirit to innovate his way to success in a competitive market segment. His commitment to source and produce locally is a big part of the reason we’re seeing a resurgence on Main Street and growth in good-paying jobs across the country.”
“I was incredibly honored and humbled for the SBA Tennessee District to recognize Authentically American as the 2024 Veteran Owned Business of the Year. This award is a tribute to the Authentically American Team and their passion, perseverance, and belief in the American worker!” said Dean Wegner, Founder & CEO.
About Authentically American®
Founded in 2017, Authentically American is a Veteran owned, American made, premium apparel brand with a vision to build an iconic American brand that is truly American made. A clear point of differentiation when only 3% of the apparel in the US is American made. Authentically American serves hundreds of Veteran owned businesses, charities, and companies with strong patriotic values who want American made for their custom branded apparel. To learn more, visit www.authenticallyamerican.us.
