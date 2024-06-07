Saint Luna Moonshine Celebrates Pride Month with Specialty Cocktails & Activations Nationwide
Saint Luna, a gay and trans owned moonshine, is celebrating Pride month by partnering up with select venues across the country to feature specialty cocktails.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Luna, a gay and trans owned moonshine, is proud to announce its partnership with select venues across the country to feature specialty cocktails throughout the month of June in celebration of Pride Month.
In collaboration with renowned establishments such as Loews Hotel in Philadelphia, The Allegory in Washington, DC, and Little Rascal in Greenpoint Brooklyn, Saint Luna will offer unique and creative cocktails that highlight the versatility and craftsmanship of its spirit. Saint Luna will also be featured at other select venues across the nation, including Bottled at The Ocean Resorts in Atlantic City, Five Tastes in Jersey City, and Smith & Mills in NYC.
Saint Luna Moonshine has been gaining popularity among mixologists in New York City and beyond, known for its elevated quality and distinctive character. Recognized as a "trailblazer" in the media, Saint Luna is praised for its complexity, character, and style.
"We are thrilled to partner with these esteemed venues to celebrate Pride Month and showcase Saint Luna Moonshine," said David Suk, Founder and CEO of Saint Luna. "Our mission has always been to create an exceptional spirit that brings people together, and we are excited to share our passion for craft cocktails with communities nationwide."
As an officially recommended spirit within Marriott Hotels nationwide, Saint Luna continues to captivate enthusiasts and industry professionals alike with its unique flavor profile and commitment to inclusivity.
For more information about Saint Luna Moonshine and its Pride Month activations, please visit SaintLunaSpirits.com or follow @SaintLunaSpirits on social media.
About Saint Luna Moonshine: Saint Luna Moonshine is a gay and trans owned moonshine made from molasses, rye and then charcoal filtered using charred oak, and is dedicated to crafting exceptional spirits with complexity, character, and style. Founded with a commitment to inclusivity and authenticity, Saint Luna has quickly become a favorite among mixologists and consumers seeking high-quality craft spirits. For more information, visit SaintLunaSpirits.com Media Contact: Janell Barrett Jones jbj@TheScarletAgency.com 917.512.3055
