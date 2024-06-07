Governor Abbott Announces Mineral Wells Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, June 7 - June 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Mineral Wells has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Mineral Wells on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“Congratulations to Mineral Wells on being named an official Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Senator Phil King. “Home to an already rich and diverse community of talented artists and a vibrant local music scene with both historic and new music venues, Mineral Wells now joins with other recognized communities across our great state in celebrating the best of live music in Texas. And I look forward to the continuing positive economic impact as Mineral Wells is increasingly a must-visit destination for music lovers.”

“The Music Friendly Texas Community designation from the Texas Music Office embodies the hospitality spirit of Mineral Wells and allows us to forge a valuable partnership with the state,” said Mineral Wells Mayor Regan Johnson. “It also supports music on a local level and artists from all over, and we are excited to promote and be a part of the program.”

“Receiving the Music Friendly Texas Community designation is not just about recognition, it's also about embracing our vibrant music scene and fostering community spirit,” said Mineral Wells Main Street Manager and Music Friendly Liaison Brittany Brown. “Witnessing this achievement has been amazing and a testament to the dedication and collaboration of all involved. From the musicians, venues, and Music Friendly Board to city officials, each person has played a pivotal role in shaping our town's musical identity and helping us secure this city-wide designation."

“Mineral Wells' Music Friendly Texas designation signals a new chapter of cultural and economic prosperity,” said Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO and Music Friendly Board member Seth Hobbs. “This achievement reflects our town's dedication to music's power in unifying and advancing our community. Together, we're driving towards a future where Mineral Wells shines as a vibrant hub for music enthusiasts and industry, and we are looking forward to being able to promote our local venues and artists.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, the City of Mineral Wells, Downtown Mineral Wells, and Visit Mineral Wells will be held on Friday, June 14 in Downtown Mineral Wells during the Flying Pig Festival and will include city and county officials and community leaders. TMO Director Chip Adams will present the designation.

Mineral Wells Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Friday, June 14 at 6:00 PM

Downtown Mineral Wells

Poston Square

108 West Hubbard Street

Mineral Wells, TX 76067

More details: facebook.com/events/1176569656714053/

Inquiries may be directed to Brittany Brown, Main Street Manager, 940-445-7794, bbrown@mineralwellstx.gov

Mineral Wells becomes the 63rd Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.