Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas’ Semiconductor Leadership At Samsung Highway Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

TEXAS, June 7 - June 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas’ continued partnership with Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. (“Samsung”) at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Samsung Highway in Taylor. Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Governor received a briefing from Samsung’s executives on the ongoing construction of Samsung’s new cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication facilities in Central Texas.



“With more than $40 billion invested in Texas and the creation of thousands of jobs, Samsung is the leading company in the future success of our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, we are here to celebrate the next phase of Samsung’s semiconductor facility in Taylor, a more than $16.6 million investment in the new Samsung Highway. This highway will serve as the gateway to the largest foreign direct investment project in Texas history. Texas is more dedicated than ever to the future of chips and Samsung in our great state. We are proud that the chips that run our future will be 'Made in Texas' by Samsung for generations to come.”



The Governor was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Samsung Executive Vice President and President of the Taylor Project Dr. Chanhoon Park, Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, Texas Department of Transportation District Engineer Tucker Ferguson, and Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles.



Addressing over 125 business and community leaders, Governor Abbott touted Texas as a national leader in the semiconductor industry, pointing to the state’s business-friendly climate and highly skilled, educated workforce as key indicators for semiconductor companies like Samsung investing in Texas. The Governor highlighted the strong partnership between Texas and Samsung, mentioning that through Samsung’s Austin manufacturing site and the fab facilities under construction in Taylor, the company has injected more than $26 billion into the local economy in 2023. Additionally, Governor Abbott championed Texas’ robust infrastructure, pointing to Samsung Highway as playing a part of the state’s $100 billion investment to expand and improve roads across the state for the next 10 years. The Governor was also presented with a Samsung Highway roadway sign and mentioned he will put the sign on display in the Governor’s Office at the Texas Capitol.



In April, Governor Abbott met with former Samsung Semiconductor President and CEO Kye Hyun Kyung and other executives at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin to discuss the company’s more than $40 billion investment in the state—the largest foreign direct investment in Texas history. The investment is expected to support the expansion of cutting-edge facilities in Central Texas, including their initial $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility (fab). Samsung will also add a second chip-manufacturing fab, an advanced packaging facility, and a research and development center—more than doubling their initial investment in Texas and establishing a world-class semiconductor hub.



Earlier this year, the Governor announced the inaugural members of the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium Executive Committee (TSIC EC), which was established under House Bill 5174 and operates within the new Texas CHIPS Office in the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office. The TSIC EC will govern the work of the Consortium and work with industry stakeholders to ensure Texas remains a national leader in advanced semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing.

