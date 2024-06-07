Governor Abbott Announces 36 More Counties Approved For Presidential Disaster Declaration

TEXAS, June 7 - June 7, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved 36 additional Texas counties for the Presidential Disaster Declaration for severe weather and flooding that began on April 26. FEMA approved Individual Assistance for 5 new counties, with qualifying Texans in 32 total counties now eligible to apply. FEMA also approved Public Assistance for 31 new counties, with qualifying entities in 38 total counties now eligible to apply.

“The partial approval for FEMA assistance is a critical step forward in our efforts to continue providing necessary resources to Texans who have been impacted by recent storms,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank our federal partners for their ongoing support to help affected communities across the state recover and rebuild."

FEMA approved its Individual Assistance program for five additional counties, including Coryell, Falls, Leon, Smith, and Van Zandt counties. The Governor’s request for Individual Assistance for Ellis, Navarro, and Terrell counties remains under review by FEMA. FEMA’s Individual Assistance program provides funding for expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible to apply: Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

FEMA also approved its Public Assistance program for public infrastructure repairs and emergency work for 31 additional counties, including Austin, Bosque, Brown, Caldwell, Calhoun, Clay, Coleman, Cooke, Concho, Coryell, Eastland, Falls, Freestone, Grimes, Hamilton, Hardin, Hockley, Houston, Jasper, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Mills, Newton, San Saba, Tyler, Waller, and Washington counties. FEMA’s Public Assistance program may cover jurisdictional expenses for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and contents, public utilities, parks, recreational, and other facilities.

Qualifying entities in the following counties are now eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance program: Austin, Bosque, Brown, Caldwell, Calhoun, Clay, Coleman, Cooke, Concho, Coryell, Eastland, Falls, Freestone, Grimes, Hamilton, Hardin, Harris, Hockley, Houston, Jasper, Lamar, Lampasas, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Madison, Mills, Montgomery, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, San Saba, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller, and Washington counties. The Governor’s request for Public Assistance for 20 additional Texas counties is still pending review by FEMA.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including: