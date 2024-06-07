Elevating Youth Sports in Oakland County Michigan
National Academy of Athletics Launches Newest Youth Sports Franchise LocationOAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Academy of Athletics proudly announces the grand opening of its latest franchise location in Oakland County, Michigan, set to ignite a passion for youth sports in the local community. With a commitment to fostering a love for sports, promoting physical activity, and instilling essential life skills in young athletes, the National Academy of Athletics brings its renowned youth sports programs and expertise to the vibrant Oakland County area. Through innovative coaching techniques, an engaging curriculum, and a focus on holistic development, the National Academy of Athletics aims to inspire a lifelong love for sports and physical activity in the youth of Oakland County.
NAofA Founder and CEO, Aaron Locks said, "We are thrilled to welcome our new franchisee in Oakland County, Michigan! When things are right, you just know it. Meeting Brad and understanding his passion for kids and sports makes him a perfect fit for the NAofA family. My team and I are truly looking forward to helping the kids in the Oakland County area experience the many benefits of participating in team sports."
This expansion seeks to ignite a passion for youth sports in the local community, offering a wide range of programs to cater to the diverse interests of young athletes. Whether it’s basketball, pickleball, dodgeball, baseball, or more, the National Academy of Athletics aims to provide a platform for youth to explore their sports passion and develop their skills.
More than just sports, the National Academy of Athletics places a strong emphasis on instilling key life skills in young athletes. Through participation in their programs, youth in Oakland County will have the opportunity to develop resilience, teamwork, confidence, and problem-solving abilities. The National Academy of Athletics believes that these essential life skills go beyond the field or court and contribute to the overall growth and success of young athletes in all aspects of their lives.
Brad McAlear, Oakland County Franchise Owner and Area Captain said, "I am excited to bring the National Academy of Athletics to Oakland County, Michigan to provide the next generation with high-quality athletics and sports programs. I believe sports are a big part of developing an active lifestyle and giving kids the confidence to succeed in life. Our mission is to provide a community where every child discovers their potential, embraces teamwork, and embodies the values of sportsmanship, laying the foundation for a future filled with opportunities."
At the National Academy of Athletics, coaching techniques and curriculum are of utmost importance. To ensure the highest standard of coaching, all NAofA coaches go through a rigorous training program to become NAofA Certified Coaches. This certification guarantees that the coaches have the expertise and knowledge to effectively guide and mentor young athletes, enabling them to reach their full potential.
As the National Academy of Athletics expands to Oakland County, Michigan, they are looking to explore potential partnerships with local organizations, schools, and community groups to further enhance the opportunities available to young athletes in the area. By working together, they aim to create a vibrant and supportive sports community that nurtures the growth and development of youth athletes in Oakland County.
While the Oakland County franchise location is newly established, the National Academy of Athletics brings with it over a decade of experience in running youth sports programs. Additionally, their patented talk.teach.PLAY!® method sets them apart by providing an engaging and interactive learning environment for young athletes. With their wealth of expertise and experience, the National Academy of Athletics is excited to contribute positively to the Oakland County community and make a lasting impact on the youth sports landscape.
About the National Academy of Athletics:
The National Academy of Athletics is a premier provider of youth sports programs committed to enriching children’s lives through active sports participation. Emphasizing fun, skill enhancement, and character development, NAofA offers various sports programs tailored to engage young athletes of various ages and skill levels. With a mission to foster positive mental and physical growth in youth, NAofA ensures sports are enjoyable while imparting essential life skills. By training and certifying coaches, NAofA creates an enthusiastic environment where kids can develop a love for sports. Since its establishment in 2012, NAofA has become a trusted choice for families seeking top-notch sports experiences for their children.
Carleigh Boling
National Academy of Athletics
+1 770-853-6476
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube