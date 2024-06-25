Northern Virginia Construction Company, Scott-Long Construction, Promotes David Uffelman to President
Scott-Long Construction proudly announces the promotion of David Uffelman to President, effective June 1st, following Rick Compton’s retirement.
I have big shoes to fill. However, I look forward to continuing to lead our team and make a difference in our community through the projects we complete.”CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Northern Virginia construction company is thrilled to announce David Uffelman's promotion to president of Scott-Long Construction. This transition follows the retirement of Rick Compton, a respected leader who dedicated 25 years to the company.
David Uffelman has served as vice president of Scott-Long Construction for the last 14 months. His dedication, expertise, and leadership have significantly contributed to the Northern Virginia construction company’s success.
John Scott, CEO of Scott-Long Construction, expressed his confidence in Uffelman’s ability to lead the company forward, saying, “David has been an experienced professional in the industry for many decades. He has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to our clients. We are confident in his ability to continue to build on the strong foundation laid by his predecessor in his new role.”
Uffelman’s focus will be on maintaining the high standards of quality and service that have become synonymous with Scott-Long Construction. Thanks to his vast experience in the construction industry, particularly in multifamily construction, healthcare, church, restaurants, and senior living, Uffelman is well-positioned to guide the business into its next phase.
Reflecting on his new position, Uffelman states, “I have big shoes to fill. However, I look forward to continuing to lead our team and make a difference in our community through the projects we complete.”
Our Mission
We promise to create win-wins through the power of collaboration, expertise, planning, and attention to detail. This is accomplished with a foundational mission to care for our customers' purpose, goals, and perceptions.
About Scott-Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
