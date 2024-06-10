Kinetic Advantage now providing floorplan financing for CarMax Auctions purchases

Submit Release
Kinetic Advantage, the independent floorplan company for independent dealers, announced today its new partnership with CarMax Auctions.

We are excited to be fully integrated with Kinetic Advantage and their robust auction portal which will allow us to seamlessly manage the floorplan requests from our mutual dealers.”
— Fred Stark (CarMax)
CARMEL, INDIANA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Advantage, the independent floorplan company for independent dealers, announced today its new partnership with CarMax Auctions.

Through this partnership, Kinetic Advantage will now provide dealer floorplan financing for CarMax Auctions purchases. Dealers will have the ability to pay for vehicles at all CarMax Auctions locations.

“CarMax is recognized as one of the premier, dealer-friendly auto auctions in the country,” said Marty McFarland, President and CEO of Kinetic Advantage. “We are excited to move forward with this partnership built on trust and exceptional customer service and provide our dealers with another tool to maximize success.”

“We are excited to be fully integrated with Kinetic Advantage and their robust auction portal which will allow us to seamlessly manage the floorplan requests from our mutual dealers,” said Fred Stark, Assistant Vice President, Auction Services Operations & Customer Experience at CarMax.

Kinetic Advantage dealers will now be able to use their credit lines to pay for vehicles at more than 900 total auction sources. Benefits of a Kinetic Advantage floorplan include no up-front audit fees, flexible terms up to 180 days and a collaborative partnership.

CarMax Auctions hosts weekly online dealer-only auctions with a 95% sales rate, averages more than 500,000 vehicles sold per year and has a free 7-day arbitration window for certain unannounced conditions on every purchase.

-----

About Kinetic Advantage
Kinetic Advantage is a dynamic independent floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans to provide complete inventory financing solutions to independent dealerships. Our core focus is providing our Independent Dealer customers with complete financing solutions to help them succeed through top-notch service, local support, and a collaborative partnership.

Ashley Alspaugh
Kinetic Advantage
+1 (317) 699-5998
ashley.alspaugh@kineticadvantage.com
