Submit Release
News Search

There were 200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,940 in the last 365 days.

State Releases May 2024 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for May 2024 declined 7.9 percent compared to those for May 2023, from $1.59 billion last year to $1.47 billion this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2024 fiscal year-to-date increased 1.3 percent compared to May 2023, from $12.01 billion last year to $12.17 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections

  • Decreased 9.8 percent for the year, from $9.22 billion last year to $8.32 billion this year.
  • Decreased 25.5 percent for the month.

Pass Through Entity tax collections

  • Increased from $0 to $707.5 million this year.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 10.4 percent for the year, from $2.68 billion last year to $2.96 billion this year.
  • Increased 12.2 percent for the month. 

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Increased 0.6 percent for the year, from $887.8 million last year to $893.0 million this year.
  • Decreased 13.2 percent for the month.

All other collections

  • Increased 22.2 percent for the year, from $722.8 million last year to $883.4 million this year.
  • Increased 29.5 percent for the month.

Refunds

  • Increased 6.3 percent for the year, from $1.50 billion last year to $1.60 billion this year.
  • Increased 17.7 percent for the month.

Pass-Through Entity tax collections were previously reported within Individual Income, which makes growth in Individual Income tax collections appear artificially low.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

You just read:

State Releases May 2024 General Revenue Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more