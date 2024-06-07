Macao Polytechnic University Holds 2024 Graduation Ceremony: 1000 Graduates Embark on New Journey

MACAU, June 7 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held the graduation ceremony of the academic year 2023/2024 today, June 7th, at 4 PM in the Multi-Sport Pavilion. The ceremony featured the raising of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem. A total of one thousand students graduated, including those receiving doctoral, master's, and bachelor's degrees. During the ceremony, honorary doctorate degrees were also awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to society and educational development. The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U, who represented the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR and Chancellor of MPU, stated that MPU has more effectively utilized the academic and research strengths of Macao's higher education institutions in major initiatives such as promoting the moderate diversification of Macao's economy, constructing the Greater Bay Area's technology and innovation corridor, and developing the Portuguese Language Education Alliance in the Greater Bay Area.

The event was officiated by a host of distinguished guests, including the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U, who represented the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR and Chancellor of MPU; Li Yongxian, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Gao Yuan, Director of the Information and Public Diplomacy Division of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao SAR; Chui Sai Cheong, President of the Council of MPU; MPU Rector Im Sio Kei; Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; and Iong Kong Leong, Director of the Financial Services Bureau. Over three thousand people attended, including presidents and representatives of partner institutions, local secondary school officials, representatives of scholarship sponsors, representatives from various sectors of society, graduates, and their families, creating a lively atmosphere.

In her speech, Secretary Ao Ieong U stated that the SAR government is implementing Macao's "1+4" economic diversification plan. By building an industry structure and talent system that suited to Macao's realities and sustainable development, the government continuously provides momentum for the development of Macao as "One Center, One Platform, One Base," thereby better leveraging the unique advantages of Macao's many "golden business cards" as an international metropolis. The SAR government is intensifying efforts to build a high-quality education system and talent cultivation platform, supporting local higher education institutions in aligning with the development directions of key industries, enhancing the industry orientation of curriculum development, and promoting the academic development of universities to align with international standards. This will continuously improve the competitiveness and influence of Macao's higher education regionally and internationally.

She further pointed out that MPU has long been committed to nurturing "patriotic and Macao-loving" talents needed for social development. It offers several new degree programs related to key industries, closely aligned with Macao's development positioning and national major construction projects, and focuses on strengthening the transformation of scientific research achievements. Following its renaming, MPU has further implemented the policy concept of "prospering Macao through education and building Macao with talents," better leveraging its advantages of being backed by the motherland and connected to the world. It has more effectively utilized the academic and research strengths of Macao's higher education institutions in major initiatives such as promoting the moderate diversification of Macao's economy, constructing the Greater Bay Area's technology and innovation corridor, and developing the Portuguese Language Education Alliance in the Greater Bay Area.

In his speech, Rector Im Sio Kei expressed gratitude for the support from the country, the Macao SAR government, and all sectors of society. He also stated that, to align with Macao's development as "One Center, One Platform, One Base", MPU has launched a series of degree programs to assist in Macao's "1+4" economic diversification plan, which has been well received by both society and students. MPU has repeatedly been honored with national and international accolades, received the Medal of Merit in Education from the Macao SAR government, and seen its students achieve outstanding results in various international research and competitions. These achievements have fully demonstrated MPU's excellent research capabilities and innovative educational models, earning recognition both nationally and internationally. Rector Im Sio Kei encouraged the graduates to uphold the fine tradition of patriotism and love for Macao, set ambitious goals, strive for success, and persist in hard work and innovation. MPU will continue to excel in talent cultivation, scientific research, and social services, contributing to the steady and long-term success of the "One Country, Two Systems" policy in Macao in the new era and new journey.

Graduate representative Sou Cho Man, a Master of Sports and Physical Education, delivered a speech of gratitude, thanking the Macao SAR government for supporting the cultivation of young talents through continuous improvement of educational infrastructure, enhancement of teaching quality, comprehensive youth policies, and promotion of patriotic education, all contributing to the holistic development of young people. She expressed gratitude for the comprehensive education provided by MPU, the dedicated teaching of professors, the companionship of classmates, and the unwavering support of family members. She encouraged graduates to forge ahead, seize opportunities, look to the future, and contribute their skills and knowledge to the country and Macao.

During the ceremony, MPU awarded honorary doctorate degrees to Qiao Jie, Executive Vice President of Peking University; Amílcar Celta Falcão Ramos Ferreira, Rector of the University of Coimbra, Portugal; and Aglaia Kong, an outstanding technology expert, recognizing their outstanding academic achievements and significant contributions to social and educational development.