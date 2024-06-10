CloudWerx President to Present at Collision 2024
Betsy Reed to speak on strategically shaping an effective and empowered company cultureSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWerx, a Premier Google Cloud Professional Service Provider and a leading force in innovative cloud solutions, today announced that Betsy Reed, co-founder and president at CloudWerx, will present at Collision 2024 at Enercare Center in Toronto, Canada. Ms. Reed will present the session, “What Space Travel Can Teach You About Entrepreneurship” held on the Growth Stage at 4:06 PM CT on June 20th with a special focus on strategies for choosing the best minds, the most dedicated individuals, the ones who thrive under pressure and embrace the unknown.
In this presentation, Betsy Reed will showcase the three areas of creating a succinct and compelling mission to build a corporate foundation, top factors for securing the best and brightest team, and fostering a culture of trust to allow that team to grow to new heights. Attendees of the session will see examples of developing a clear mission statement as illustrated by Betsy Reed’s experience at CloudWerx. She will also emphasize the value of a dedicated in-house recruiter who embodies the company culture, and help define the concept of trust and empowerment by contrasting micromanagement with effective leadership.
“Collision is one of the top conferences where top entrepreneurial minds gather to learn new ideas and strategies that will change the future of business,” stated Reed. “One of the most impactful changes a company can make is to develop a culture that promotes creative passion and perfectly combines a best team approach with individualized empowerment to enable growth.”
For more information on CloudWerx products and solutions, please visit www.cloudwerx.tech/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.
###
About CloudWerx:
CloudWerx is a global engineering-focused Google Cloud solutions provider dedicated to solving the toughest challenges via the elite global technology team the company has built. With a commitment to unparalleled technical expertise and next-level customer service, CloudWerx empowers businesses to accelerate successfully within complex Google Cloud environments with velocity and speed. As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud, the 2023 North American Sales Partner of the Year and the recent recipient of Google Cloud’s 2024 North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year, CloudWerx is at the forefront of cloud innovation and transformation. Visit https://www.cloudwerx.tech/ to learn more.
Nicolia Wiles
PRIME|PR
+1 512-698-7373
email us here