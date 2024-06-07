New Haven Barracks / DUI, Excessive Speed
CASE#: 24B5002551
TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 17 / Weybridge Rd., Weybridge, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Luis F. Jimenez
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/07/2024 at 1241 hours, the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks initiated a traffic stop on RT 17 for a vehicle speeding 85 mph in a 50 mph zone and driving erratically. During the traffic stop Troopers observed signs of impairment on the operator, he was arrested at the scene and released after processing at the New Haven Barracks. Luis was cited to appear in Addison County Court for Excessive Speed and DUI on 06/24/2024 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County
MUG SHOT: Included.
