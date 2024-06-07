New Haven Barracks / DUI, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5002551

TROOPER: Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: RT 17 / Weybridge Rd., Weybridge, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Luis F. Jimenez

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/07/2024 at 1241 hours, the Vermont State Police - New Haven Barracks initiated a traffic stop on RT 17 for a vehicle speeding 85 mph in a 50 mph zone and driving erratically. During the traffic stop Troopers observed signs of impairment on the operator, he was arrested at the scene and released after processing at the New Haven Barracks. Luis was cited to appear in Addison County Court for Excessive Speed and DUI on 06/24/2024 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/07/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County

MUG SHOT: Included.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.