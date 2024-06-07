June Designated as Gun Violence Awareness Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating June as Gun Violence Awareness Month and directed landmarks across the state to be illuminated orange tonight, June 7, to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which also kicks off Wear Orange Weekend in New York State and across the nation.

“We have made great strides in our mission to reduce gun violence in communities most affected by this national public health crisis,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to continue to support efforts to raise awareness and reduce gun crimes across the state. Thank you to our state agencies, law enforcement and our community partners who are helping ensure that we have the resources and support we need to get firearms off the streets and to keep all New Yorkers safe.”

“In New York, we’re taking direct action to get guns off of our streets and build safer neighborhoods across the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Delgado. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and members of the community to find meaningful ways to address the gun violence epidemic and move our state forward.”

As part of the FY 2025 Budget, Governor Hochul secured funding for a comprehensive plan to address gun violence and reduce crime that recognizes the importance of a multifaceted approach improving public safety. The following nine landmarks will be illuminated orange this evening to mark the start of Wear Orange Weekend which is coordinated annually by Everytown for Gun Safety:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA Long Island Railroad – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Niagara Falls

Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, "As we recognize Gun Violence Awareness Month, I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and our partners in both law enforcement and the community for their tireless work to make and keep neighborhoods safe. Together, our state and local public safety partnerships are working to drive down gun violence and uplift communities. We encourage New Yorkers to participate in Wear Orange Weekend to show their support for gun violence survivors and those working to put an end to it.”

State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “State Troopers and members of law enforcement know all too well the senseless tragedies that result from gun violence. Working together, we must address the causes, provide education and support services, and eliminate the criminal trafficking of illegal firearms into our state. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s leadership on this issue, and for providing the necessary resources to reduce gun violence and build safer communities.”

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “We stand with our state agency partners and fellow New Yorkers to call attention to the devastating impact of gun violence, especially in communities of color. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on this important issue and want to recognize the critical work done by victim assistance professionals across the state. They are unsung heroes who meet victims and survivors in the aftermath of gun violence or other crimes, working day in and day out to ensure they get the help and support needed to heal.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Gun violence is a public health crisis, and we thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to addressing this issue with compassion and understanding. As we observe Gun Violence Awareness Month, the State Department of Health renews our commitment to combatting this public health crisis to make communities safer and healthier for all New Yorkers – putting an end to the devastation and trauma that gun violence causes.”

Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Calliana Thomas said, “Although preventable, gun violence is a leading cause of premature death in the United States. We must continue to address the root causes of gun violence. Our office is dedicated to amplifying community voices, providing new opportunities for youth, and equipping health and mental health professionals with the necessary tools and resources to implement effective prevention strategies."

Governor Hochul last month announced significant, sustained progress in the fight against gun violence in New York State. The 28 police departments in 21 counties participating in the state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative reported decreases in the three gun violence metrics tracked by the state when comparing the first four months of 2024 to the same timeframe in 2023.

