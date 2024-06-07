Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Latest Drug Approvals by DelveInsight

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market

DelveInsight’s Graves Ophthalmopathy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

The Graves Ophthalmopathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Graves Ophthalmopathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Graves Ophthalmopathy market dynamics.

DelveInsight’s “Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Graves Ophthalmopathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Graves Ophthalmopathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Graves Ophthalmopathy market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Some of the key facts of the Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Report:

The Graves Ophthalmopathy market size was valued approximately USD 2600 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2022, approximately 2,385,900 cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy were reported in the seven major markets (7MM), and it is anticipated that these figures will rise throughout the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2022, it was estimated that there were approximately 448,800 diagnosed prevalent cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy in the United States. It is projected that these cases will increase over the study period from 2020 to 2034.

In 2022, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy patients among the EU4 and the UK, with around 105,900 cases. Conversely, Spain had the fewest cases, with approximately 59,200 cases in 2022.

In the United States, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy was higher among females compared to males in 2022, with approximately 89,800 cases in males and around 359,000 cases in females.

Key Graves Ophthalmopathy Companies: Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Horizon Pharma USA, Inc., Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., Tourmaline Bio, Inc., ACELYRIN Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc., Lassen Therapeutics Inc., Novartis, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., Lassen Therapeutics, and others

Key Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapies: Batoclimab (IMVT 1401), RVT-1401, Teprotumumab, VRDN-001 10 mg/kg Drug, TOUR006 - 20 MG, IBI311, lonigutamab, Satralizumab, TEPEZZA, LASN01, CFZ533, linsitinib, LASN01, and others

The Graves Ophthalmopathy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the females are affected more as compared to males in the case of Graves Ophthalmopathy

Graves Ophthalmopathy Overview

Graves' ophthalmopathy, also known as thyroid eye disease or Graves' orbitopathy, is a condition characterized by inflammation and swelling of the tissues surrounding the eyes. It is commonly associated with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland, leading to hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid).

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market

The dynamics of the Graves Ophthalmopathy market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“The DAVIAD project successfully resulted in the manufacture GMP grade ATX-GD-59 and completion of pharmacodynamic and toxicology studies in order to progress the therapeutic vaccine into a Phase I/IIa clinical trial. In the clinical trial, the vaccine was proven to be safe and well tolerated.”

Graves Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Graves Ophthalmopathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Graves Ophthalmopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Graves Ophthalmopathy

Prevalent Cases of Graves Ophthalmopathy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Graves Ophthalmopathy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Graves Ophthalmopathy

Graves Ophthalmopathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Graves Ophthalmopathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Graves Ophthalmopathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Graves Ophthalmopathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapies and Key Companies

Batoclimab (IMVT 1401): Immunovant Sciences

RVT-1401: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

Teprotumumab: Horizon Pharma USA, Inc.

VRDN-001 10 mg/kg Drug: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Batoclimab: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

TOUR006 - 20 MG: Tourmaline Bio, Inc.

IBI311: Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

lonigutamab: ACELYRIN Inc.

Satralizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

TEPEZZA: Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

LASN01: Lassen Therapeutics Inc.

CFZ533: Novartis

linsitinib: Sling Therapeutics, Inc.

LASN01: Lassen Therapeutics

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Strengths

The recent US FDA approval of Horizon’s TEPEZZA has accelerated the research and development of GO.

Recent efforts to increase patient and clinician awareness of GO, with various awareness campaigns, are expected to increase early diagnosis and treatment of GO.

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market opportunities

Designing an effective molecule with an intended delivery mode that is matched to the intended target compartment is a necessary first step in ocular drug discovery programs.

Lack of availability of disease-modifying treatment for chronic patients, who have a significant impact on their emotional and social well-being.

Scope of the Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Graves Ophthalmopathy Therapeutic Assessment: Graves Ophthalmopathy current marketed and Graves Ophthalmopathy emerging therapies

Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Dynamics: Graves Ophthalmopathy market drivers and Graves Ophthalmopathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Graves Ophthalmopathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Graves Ophthalmopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

