Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market to Witness Rapid Growth From Forecast Period (2023-2032), Examine DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.
NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
DelveInsight’s “Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Report:
The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)
In 2022, there were approximately 240,045 diagnosed prevalent cases of GPA in the 7MM, with this number potentially increasing to around 331,230 cases by 2032. The US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of GPA within the 7MM.
In 2022, there were about 31,200 diagnosed prevalent cases of GPA in the US. This number is projected to rise to approximately 44,700 by 2032.
In 2022, Japan had approximately 12,500 diagnosed prevalent cases of GPA with cANCAs/PR3-ANCAs, 2,300 cases with pANCAs/MPO-ANCAs, and 2,300 ANCA-negative cases. By 2032, these numbers are expected to increase to around 16,200, 2,950, and 2,950 cases, respectively.
In 2022, the EU4 and the UK had approximately 41,575 diagnosed prevalent cases of limited GPA and 17,815 cases of severe GPA. By 2032, these numbers are expected to increase to around 56,785 cases for limited GPA and 24,335 cases for severe GPA.
Key Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Companies: University of Pennsylvania, Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital, Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, GlaxoSmithKline, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical, NS Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Essen Biotech, Novartis, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., and others
Key Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapies: Trimethoprim Sulfamethoxazole, Tofacitinib, Mepolizumab, Depemokimab, SHR-1703, NS-229, Benralizumab, CD19- BCMA CAR-T cells, Iptacopan, povetacicept, and others
The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market dynamics.
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Overview
Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA), formerly known as Wegener's granulomatosis, is a rare autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation of the blood vessels (vasculitis), which can restrict blood flow to various organs. This inflammation leads to the formation of granulomas, which are small areas of inflammation that can affect multiple organ systems, particularly the respiratory tract and kidneys.
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis
Prevalent Cases of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapies and Key Companies
Trimethoprim Sulfamethoxazole: University of Pennsylvania
Tofacitinib: Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital
Mepolizumab: Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris
Depemokimab: GlaxoSmithKline
SHR-1703: Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical
NS-229: NS Pharma, Inc.
Benralizumab: AstraZeneca
CD19- BCMA CAR-T cells: Essen Biotech
Iptacopan: Novartis
povetacicept Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Strengths
Patient and renal survival has improved, and treatment is moving toward individualizing care, minimizing severe adverse events, and preventing relapse.
Prompt diagnosis and aggressive treatment are associated with dramatically improved outcomes, with remission occurring in 60─90% of patients and 2-year survival rates exceeding 90%.
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Opportunities
One of the major opportunities is the new diagnostic tools or methods that can be explored for the early detection of in the affected patient pool.
Drug combination therapy can be more efficacious and may help reliably and swiftly induce remission while reducing glucocorticoid toxicity.
Scope of the Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Companies: University of Pennsylvania, Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital, Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, GlaxoSmithKline, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical, NS Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Essen Biotech, Novartis, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., and others
Key Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapies: Trimethoprim Sulfamethoxazole, Tofacitinib, Mepolizumab, Depemokimab, SHR-1703, NS-229, Benralizumab, CD19- BCMA CAR-T cells, Iptacopan, povetacicept, and others
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Therapeutic Assessment: Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis current marketed and Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis emerging therapies
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Dynamics: Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market drivers and Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis
3. SWOT analysis of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis
4. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Overview at a Glance
6. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Disease Background and Overview
7. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis
9. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Unmet Needs
11. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Emerging Therapies
12. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Analysis (2019–2032)
14. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Drivers
16. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Market Barriers
17. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Appendix
18. Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
