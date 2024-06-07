Metrics-Based Marketing for Technology Companies: Smart PR Communications Announces Advanced Certifications

Smart PR Communications, a leading metrics-based marketing consultant for technology-related businesses, just received Advanced Metrics Certification.

CHICAGO, IL, U.S., June 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart PR Communications, one of the leading metrics-based marketing communications developers for technology-related businesses, just received Advanced Metrics Certification.

Smart PR Communications President Jeanna Van Rensselar said, “What is available and relevant for our clients in terms of metrics changes nearly every day. This advanced certification is not just an indication of our current capabilities, but also an indication of our ability to fully leverage the newest available tools.”

Smart PR Communications creates content such as blog posts, emails, webpage copy and media releases for its technology industry clients. All content is based on strategy developed through metrics such as key term positions, website traffic and goal completions (leads and sales).

The company moves quickly by developing and implementing a comprehensive strategic set of long-term and short-term objectives. This creates short-term wins that contribute to the achievement of more sustainable marketing and sales objectives. Typical deliverable within the first six months of working with a new client include:

1. Increased Sales:

• Lead Generation: A targeted content strategy resulting in a 30% increase in qualified leads.

• Conversion Rates: Enhanced content relevance and quality resulting in 25% increase in lead conversion rates.

2. Enhanced Content Performance:

• Website Traffic: Optimized content strategy driving a 40% increase in organic, direct and referral traffic.

• Engagement: Engagement metrics, including pages per session and time on page, improve by 35%.

3. Effective Use of MDF:

• Campaign Success: MDF campaigns lead to increased market visibility, leads and conversions.

• Partner Relationships: A strengthening of relationships with channel partners through successful collaborative marketing efforts.

• Reduced Marketing Expense: Strong campaigns are generating enough MDF revenue for the client to offset a significant portion of marketing expense.

Van Rensselar added, “We have been in business since 2007 and have never had a client that wondered whether our services were effective. They have fresh evidence in front of them at every weekly marketing meeting. In fact, we still have 2 of the first 3 clients we had in 2007.”

Leading marketing communications consultant for technology companies, Smart PR Communications (SPRC), specializes in developing metrics-backed content for technology companies, including hardware, software, and cloud technology innovators and resellers. SPRC collaborates closely with clients and serves as either a scalable marketing dept. or as communications specialists for an existing marketing dept. SPRC maintains offices on LaSalle Street, Chicago; Naperville, Ill.; Minneapolis, Minn.; and Cleveland, Ohio. To contact Smart PR Communications, call 630-363-8081; email: info@smartprcommunications.com.