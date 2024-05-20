Top HPC Clusters for AI Developed by Nor-Tech

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, U.S., May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, a premier integrator of high-performance servers for AI, has developed HPC server solutions that are ready to accelerate and streamline AI deployment on day one.

The company is a premier provider of fully integrated on-premises AI infrastructure, with turnkey designs that draw on extensive knowledge gained by developing powerful clusters for more than two decades.

Nor-Tech’s expertly integrated AI servers deliver immense deep neural network training. They are built specifically for AI research and designed with the ideal ratio of GPU, CPU, storage, and memory to handle heavy AI workloads. Nor-Tech offers a range of NVIDIA GPU-powered systems with the highest performance and efficiency-- from small and mighty clusters to enormous, fully integrated AI training clusters that are truly turnkey.

Customizable pre-installed frameworks on these servers represent 100s of possible AI-optimized configurations. The bottom line is that Nor-Tech’s AI servers can reduce, what used to be, a week's worth of training time into less than a day for some of the most difficult AI models.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “As premier NVIDIA, Intel and AMD partners, we maintain industry-leading certifications that ensure our engineers are among the best in the business when it comes to AI-related hardware and software integration.”

Sign up for a demo of the most powerful AI hardware and software, including next gen NVIDIA GPUs and AMD and Intel CPUs, at https://www.nor-tech.com/solutions/hpc/demo-cluster/

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research’s prestigious HPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for two Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NASA SEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit https://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: https://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.