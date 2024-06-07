Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Evusheld, tixagevimab,cilgavimab, decision type: P: decision agreeing on a investigation plan, with or without partial waiver(s) and or deferral(s), therapeutic area: Infectious diseases, PIP…

Submit Release
Invented name

Evusheld

Active Substance

Therapeutic area

Infectious diseases

Decision number

P/0119/2023

PIP number

EMEA-003079-PIP01-22

Pharmaceutical form(s)

Solution for injection

Condition(s) / indication(s)

  • Prevention of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
  • Treatment of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Route(s) of administration

  • Intramuscular use
  • Intravenous use

Decision type

P: decision agreeing on a investigation plan, with or without partial waiver(s) and or deferral(s)

Decision date

