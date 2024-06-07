Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Evusheld, tixagevimab,cilgavimab, decision type: P: decision agreeing on a investigation plan, with or without partial waiver(s) and or deferral(s), therapeutic area: Infectious diseases, PIP…
- Invented name
Evusheld
- Active Substance
- Therapeutic area
Infectious diseases
- Decision number
P/0119/2023
- PIP number
EMEA-003079-PIP01-22
- Pharmaceutical form(s)
Solution for injection
- Condition(s) / indication(s)
- Prevention of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- Treatment of Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- Route(s) of administration
- Intramuscular use
- Intravenous use
- Contact for public enquiries
- Decision type
P: decision agreeing on a investigation plan, with or without partial waiver(s) and or deferral(s)
- Decision date