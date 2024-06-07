Submit Release
Joint HMA/EMA Big Data Steering Group workshop on real-world evidence (RWE) methods, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 14 June 2024, 09:00 (CEST) to 14 June 2024, 16:30 (CEST)

This one-day hybrid Big Data Steering Group (BDSG) workshop will bring together representatives of regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical companies, patients, healthcare professionals, academia, and health technology assessment bodies to address the following objectives:

  • Hear the views of stakeholders and experts: 
  • Engage with stakeholders on RWE methods in regulatory decision making.

