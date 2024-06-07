FEMA to Host First-Ever Summit on Risk Communications, Crisis Communications and Community Engagement

Event to Convene Leading Experts from Across Levels of Government and Sectors in Washington, DC and Virtually

WASHINGTON -- FEMA’s Office of External Affairs, in collaboration with an esteemed roster of co-sponsors, is proud to announce the first-ever Risk Communications, Crisis Communications and Community Engagement Summit. This groundbreaking event will take place at the prestigious National Academy of Sciences in Washington, DC, on Monday, June 10, 2024. Virtual attendance is still available.

This inaugural summit will convene some of our nation’s leading experts in risk and crisis communications, alongside community leaders who are on the front lines of addressing climate impacts and emerging all-hazard crises. Speakers will share invaluable tools and insights on developing culturally competent and accessible communications, integrating behavior change insights, improving response practices during incidents and implementing innovative solutions to strengthen community engagement.

“FEMA is stepping forward as a convener of the brightest minds in the field, bringing together trailblazers, visionaries and leaders who are shaping the future of how we communicate and engage in times of crisis,” said Justin Ángel Knighten, Associate Administrator of FEMA’s Office of External Affairs. “Risk communications, crisis communications and community engagement are not just inextricably intertwined, they are the pillars upon which we build our collective resilience. This summit is an unprecedented opportunity to forge new partnerships and implement dynamic, culturally competent strategies that address the urgent and complex challenges of our time.”

The summit’s agenda will offer presentations and panel discussions featuring speakers including FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller, U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, White House Office of Digital Strategy Director Christian Tom and others.

FEMA is honored to be cosponsoring this event with several renowned organizations, including FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate Group, HBCU Emergency Management Workforce Consortium, Howard University, Georgetown University, National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (National VOAD), New America and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).

“The urgency of effective communications during a crisis is critical to saving lives,” said Michael S. George, Associate Administrator of FEMA’s Office of National Continuity Programs. “Tools like FEMA’s IPAWS platform empower local authorities by providing the capacity to issue life-sustaining alerts that can make all the difference in an emergency. As we approach peak hurricane and wildfire seasons, we must promote a culture of awareness around the challenges and priorities of effective messaging. This summit is a vital step toward achieving that goal.”

The response from participants was overwhelming, and although this is a sold-out event, those interested in joining can do so virtually by registering no later than June 7, 2024, to ensure they can participate in the event. The summit promises to deliver a day of deep learning, rich networking and the exchange of cutting-edge strategies that will enhance how we communicate to help people before, during and after disasters.

To learn more about the summit, watch this video FEMA released earlier in the week. For more information or to register for virtual attendance, visit FEMA Risk Communications, Crisis Communications and Community Engagement Summit.