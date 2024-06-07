FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Seven Area Counties

New FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are opening Monday, June 10, in Harrison and Montgomery counties in Iowa.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

In coming days, locations and hours in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are changing. Read below for a complete list.

Remember: Help is available online and by phone.

Here are the active FEMA Disaster Recovery Center locations in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska:

Iowa – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers

Montgomery County

Southwest Valley Middle School

406 E. 3rd Street

Villisca, IA 50864

Monday, June 10 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice

Harrison County

Willow Lake Nature Center

2725 Easton Park Trail

Woodbine, IA 51579

Monday, June 10 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 to Thursday, June 13 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shelby County

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce

1901 Hawkeye Avenue, Suite 101

Open through Sunday, June 9 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 14 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 to Monday, June 17 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pottawattamie County

South Parking Lot Across from Fire Station

207 Main St

Minden, IA 51553

Open through Sunday, June 9 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, June 21 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adair County

Nodaway Valley Elementary School

324 NW 2nd St

Greenfield, IA 50849

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice

Nebraska – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers

Douglas County

Omaha Police Department

Community Room C116

20924 Cumberland Dr

Elkhorn, NE 68022

Open through Friday, June 14 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed Sunday)

Washington County

First Lutheran Church

2146 Wright St

Blair, NE 68008

Open through Friday, June 14 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed Sunday)

If you need help, FEMA staff will be on hand at the Disaster Recovery Center.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistance and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.