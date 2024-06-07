Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,943 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Seven Area Counties

New FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are opening Monday, June 10, in Harrison and Montgomery counties in Iowa.

Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

In coming days, locations and hours in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are changing. Read below for a complete list.

Remember: Help is available online and by phone.

Here are the active FEMA Disaster Recovery Center locations in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska:

Iowa – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers

Montgomery County

Southwest Valley Middle School

406 E. 3rd Street

Villisca, IA 50864

Monday, June 10 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Then, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice

 

Harrison County

Willow Lake Nature Center

2725 Easton Park Trail

Woodbine, IA 51579

Monday, June 10 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 to Thursday, June 13 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Shelby County

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce

1901 Hawkeye Avenue, Suite 101

Open through Sunday, June 9 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 14 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 15 to Monday, June 17 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Pottawattamie County

South Parking Lot Across from Fire Station

207 Main St

Minden, IA 51553

Open through Sunday, June 9 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 18 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, June 21 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

Adair County

Nodaway Valley Elementary School

324 NW 2nd St

Greenfield, IA 50849

Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice

 

Nebraska – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers

Douglas County

Omaha Police Department

Community Room C116 

20924 Cumberland Dr

Elkhorn, NE 68022

Open through Friday, June 14 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed Sunday)

 

Washington County

First Lutheran Church 

2146 Wright St

Blair, NE 68008

Open through Friday, June 14 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed Sunday)

 

If you need help, FEMA staff will be on hand at the Disaster Recovery Center.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistance and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

You just read:

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Seven Area Counties

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more