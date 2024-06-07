FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Seven Area Counties
New FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are opening Monday, June 10, in Harrison and Montgomery counties in Iowa.
Recovery specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.
In coming days, locations and hours in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are changing. Read below for a complete list.
Remember: Help is available online and by phone.
Here are the active FEMA Disaster Recovery Center locations in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska:
Iowa – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers
Montgomery County
Southwest Valley Middle School
406 E. 3rd Street
Villisca, IA 50864
Monday, June 10 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Then, open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice
Harrison County
Willow Lake Nature Center
2725 Easton Park Trail
Woodbine, IA 51579
Monday, June 10 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 11 to Thursday, June 13 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Shelby County
Shelby County Chamber of Commerce
1901 Hawkeye Avenue, Suite 101
Open through Sunday, June 9 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 14 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 15 to Monday, June 17 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pottawattamie County
South Parking Lot Across from Fire Station
207 Main St
Minden, IA 51553
Open through Sunday, June 9 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 18 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 19 to Friday, June 21 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Adair County
Nodaway Valley Elementary School
324 NW 2nd St
Greenfield, IA 50849
Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice
Nebraska – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers
Douglas County
Omaha Police Department
Community Room C116
20924 Cumberland Dr
Elkhorn, NE 68022
Open through Friday, June 14 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed Sunday)
Washington County
First Lutheran Church
2146 Wright St
Blair, NE 68008
Open through Friday, June 14 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed Sunday)
If you need help, FEMA staff will be on hand at the Disaster Recovery Center.
Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI.
Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistance and adaptive technology such as amplified phones, caption phones, video phones, wheelchair ramps and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.